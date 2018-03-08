

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 607.4 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 437.4 billion yen following the 797.2 billion yen surplus in December.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 666.6 billion yen versus expectations for a shortfall of 691.0 billion yen following the 538.9 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



Exports were up 12.7 percent on year to 6.226 trillion yen, while imports advanced an annual 8.1 percent to 6.893 trillion yen.



