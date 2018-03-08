

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product added a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's revision.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent after last month's preliminary reading suggested a gain of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP was pushed up to 1.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.0 percent and up from 0.5 percent in the preliminary reading.



In the third quarter, GDP expanded 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.



