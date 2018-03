SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) announced that it agreed to acquire privately-held Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based solutions for fully-automated analysis of a range of molecules for $250 million in cash.



Founded in 1998, Advanced Analytical Technologies is based in Ankeny, Iowa and employs 101 employees.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.



