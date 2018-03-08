

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it may spin its wheels again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with renewed rate hike concerns and a decline in crude oil prices mitigated by easing fears of a trade war. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the properties and oil companies were mitigated by support from the financial shares.



For the day, the index retreated 17.97 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 3,271.67 after trading between 3,264.76 and 3,308.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 14.35 points or 0.77 percent to end at 1,837.87



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.72 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.22 percent, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.25 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.15 percent, China Construction Bank spiked 1.85 percent, China Vanke tumbled 2.29 percent, Gemdale and PetroChina both skidded 1.11 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.46 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened lower Wednesday before climbing off their worst levels of the day, although only the NASDAQ managed to close in positive territory.



The Dow shed 82.76 points or 0.33 percent to 24,801.36, while the NASDAQ added 24.64 points or 0.33 percent to 7,396.65 and the S&P fell 1.32 points or 0.05 percent to 2,726.80.



The mixed close came after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suggested Mexico and Canada could be exempt from President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



Stocks initially came under pressure in reaction to news of the resignation of White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, a free trade advocate who disagreed with Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February. Also, Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened by more than expected in January.



Later in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which reinforced expectations the central bank will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting later this month.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday amid speculation that U.S. oil production will rise sharply. WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1.43 to $61.17 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today.



Imports are expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, slowing from 36.9 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.0 percent, slowing from 11.1 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to swing to a deficit of 8.45 billion from the $20.34 billion surplus a month earlier.



