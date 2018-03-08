LEDVANCE 2016 - 2018: From a Lamp Manufacturer to an All-Round LED Lighting Company

GARCHING, Germany, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global number two in general lighting is presenting its new face at Light + Building in Frankfurt from March 18 to 23, 2018.

In less than two years, LEDVANCE has transformed from a manufacturer predominantly of traditional lamps to an independent, dynamic and globally active lighting company with one of the most comprehensive LED portfolios for general lighting. Take LED luminaires, for example. What started less than two years ago with a basic portfolio has now blossomed into a wide-ranging assortment for lighting professionals and end users. In record time LEDVANCE has broken into the top ten luminaire providers in Europe and now has the leading positions in this global growth market firmly in its sights. The driving forces for this targeted growth are the continual expansion of the portfolio, unerring focus on user-friendliness, and high-quality product design. In addition to the many new products in the LED luminaire, LED lamp and smart home segments, LEDVANCE will be unveiling its newly developed "SCALE" luminaire design in public for the first time at Light + Building. For its partners in the retail and wholesale sectors this means that LEDVANCE is a one-stop shop for high-quality LED products in a modern design coupled with first-class customer service.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/651414/LEDVANCE.jpg )

Shaping the future of light - with almost 100 years of experience on the global lighting market

LEDVANCE is driven by its promise of Advancing Light. It is therefore working on the lighting technologies of tomorrow to expand the ways in which we can all use light in our lives. LEDVANCE is committing almost 100 years of experience in the lighting industry to the mix as well as its strengths as one of the very few global players in general lighting with offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries.

A massive expansion of the LED luminaire portfolio in 2018 - and all in stylish minimalist design

Based on its ambitious growth targets, LEDVANCE will be extending its range of LED luminaires to more than 2,700 products by the end of the calendar year, representing around a tenfold increase in its luminaire portfolio compared with 2016. Even more important than the sheer numbers are LEDVANCE's accustomed quality and wide-ranging functionality. From high-quality background lighting at home and glare-free light in the office to smart lighting in dusty, hot or humid factories based on the latest wireless standards - luminaires from LEDVANCE together with its LED lamps and state-of-the-art sensors cover virtually all the requirements of lighting professionals for an extremely wide range of industries and sectors as well as the needs of consumers.

Success in the luminaire segment sends a clear message. In terms of turnover, LEDVANCE is now among the ten largest luminaire providers in Europe and is aiming to be in the top five in Europe and the top ten in the world by 2020.

The new "SCALE" design language created for professional LED luminaires will be presented in public for the first time at Light + Building. This product design was developed in Germany to translate LEDVANCE's modern brand tonality into a three-dimensional form and express the agility and clarity of the LEDVANCE brand through the products.

LED lamps for a wide variety of tasks

LEDVANCE already offers an extensive portfolio of state-of-the-art LED lamps and will be expanding it hugely. It includes everything from LED lamps with impressive technical features such as a luminous efficacy of 190 lumen per watt and a color rendering index (CRI) of 97 to cost-effective and energy-efficient LED retrofit lamps which are in high demand in growth markets such as India and China. In India, for example, LEDVANCE only recently won a government contract for the supply of 25 million LED lamps which will help the Indian government achieve its ambitious national sustainability targets.

Smart lighting pure and simple

LEDVANCE sees smart lighting as an ideal way for consumers to take the plunge into the world of smart homes. But for market penetration among consumers, smart lighting has to be one thing above all else: it has to be easy. Easy to integrate in a smart home system and easy to use to instantly create a more comfortable atmosphere.

With its Smart+ range LEDVANCE is therefore offering consumers a new generation of intelligent products that are compatible with virtually all major smart home platforms. At Light + Building, LEDVANCE is showcasing a greatly expanded range for the ZigBee world - even including the latest ZigBee 3.0 standard - as well as its new products designed specifically for the Apple environment. Assistants such as Alexa from Amazon and Siri from Apple provide a convenient way to control devices with voice commands. And in the case of Apple and Amazon there is no need for an additional gateway.

Human Centric Lighting (HCL), in other words light that has biological effects to improve our well-being, is an important focus for LEDVANCE. In this connection, it is crucial for LEDVANCE to be one of the first providers to market solutions that can have a positive effect on well-being, mood and motivation and at the same time be as easy as possible to install and use. LEDVANCE is keen for HCL to be an integral part of general lighting.

To illustrate the direction in which LEDVANCE is taking HCL, the company is using the opportunity of Light + Building to present a product concept in the form of a smart light switch which automatically adjusts the light in a conference room according to the amount of available daylight but which also enables different lighting modes to be set.

The combination of all these factors will empower LEDVANCE to become a full-range provider for LED-based general lighting and therefore a strong partner for its customers in the wholesale and retail sectors worldwide, be it for brick and mortar stores or E-commerce businesses, and, last but not least, for end consumers.

LEDVANCE's CEO Dr. Jacob C. Tarn has this to say about the company's dynamic development: "LEDVANCE has come a long way since the last Light + Building in 2016. The carve-out from OSRAM, the change of ownership, successful expansion into the LED luminaire market and further additions to its portfolio of LED lamps and smart home products have laid solid foundations for future growth. The planned transformation measures such as the consolidation of our production and logistics landscape are also both right and important. Our sights are now set more firmly on shaping the future of light together with our customers and partners. Our objective is clear: we intend to be the world number one in LED-based general lighting. For us, Light + Building is an important milestone in this new and exciting chapter in the history of our company."

For more information on LEDVANCE at Light + Building see our Light + Building Online Special.

ABOUT LEDVANCE

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. Having emerged from the general lighting business of OSRAM GmbH, LEDVANCE offers a wide-ranging assortment of LED luminaires for a broad spectrum of application areas, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. Since 2017, LEDVANCE has been owned by a consortium, consisting of the leading Chinese LED lighting company MLS and the investment firms IDG Capital and Yiwu. In fiscal year 2017, LEDVANCE achieved a turnover of around 1.9 billion Euro. Based on an agreement with OSRAM, LEDVANCE will continue to use the trusted OSRAM brand for many of its products (SYLVANIA for the USA and Canada). Further information can be found at http://www.ledvance.com.

Press contact:

Sönke Moosmann

Corporate Media Relations

Phone: +49-89-780-673-333

Mobile: +49-15-172-609-277

Email: S.Moosmann@ledvance.com