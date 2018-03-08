

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Management Corporation, which manages funds that are collectively a top-10 shareholder in Energen Corp.(EGN), released the statement supporting Energen's decision to commence a review of strategic alternatives:



Elliott noted that Energen has some of the best assets in the Permian Basin, yet remains deeply undervalued. It supports Energen's decision to immediately initiate a full and comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to unlock the value of these assets for shareholders. It expects that any such review, to be considered truly comprehensive, will be conducted with shareholder input and will include full engagement with interested acquirers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX