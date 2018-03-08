

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is expected to once again miss the key deadline for the contract on its KC-46 refueling tanker, the U.S. Air Force reportedly said.



Bloomberg reported that Boeing's program schedule continues to show that it plans to deliver the first 18 tankers, two spare engines and nine sets of wing-mounted refueling pods by October, which is already 14 months later than the initial date of August 2017.



But the Air Force now reportedly said that the required deliveries are 'more likely' to be completed 'in late spring 2019,' spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said that reflects the findings in a new schedule-risk assessment. 'The top issues slowing progress' are Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness certifications 'and completing the flight test program,' Stefanek said.



'These potential delays will not result in additional program cost to the taxpayer,' Stefanek reportedly said. That's because Boeing is required to use its own funds under its 'fixed priced-incentive fee' contract, which caps the Air Force's liability at $4.9 billion. The Air Force estimates Boeing will complete the contract for $6.3 billion, or $1.4 billion over budget. Boeing estimates it will complete the development work for $5.9 billion.



Boeing has 'worked closely with the U.S. Air Force on the updated' schedule assessment for the KC-46 and discussed a range of delivery dates, the Chicago-based company reportedly said. 'While there is always risk on any development program, we're relying on our partnership with the Air Force to help mitigate those risks, complete KC-46 testing and deliver 18 game-changing tankers to them as quickly as possible,' the contractor said.



The tanker's flight testing program has been beset by technical issues for what was once envisioned as a low-risk development project. The first KC-46 aircraft was originally expected to be delivered between April and June 2016; Boeing expects it now between April and June of this year, according to the Air Force statement. The Air Force said the first delivery 'is more likely' to occur later this year.



