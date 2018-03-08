NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Mar 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that NEC Deutschland GmbH has delivered an LX series supercomputer to Technische Universitat Kaiserslautern (TUK), one of Germany's leading Universities of Technology. The system will be used for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications from several scientific and engineering disciplines at TUK. Furthermore, member universities of the Alliance for High Performance Computing in Rhineland-Palatinate (AHRP) will also have access to the HPC system.The new HPC cluster consists of 324 compute nodes totaling nearly 7,800 cores of the latest-generation Intel Skylake CPUs, and comprises a highly optimized Intel Omni-Path Interconnect architecture for low-latency, high-bandwidth communication. Additional GPGPU compute nodes equipped with the latest NVIDIA VOLTA 100 GPUs contribute to a total peak performance of the HPC cluster at approximately 700 Teraflops per second (TFlops/s).In addition, a high-performance parallel file system is deployed based on the NEC BxFS-z Storage Appliance with approximately 1.2 Petabytes of usable storage capacity and an aggregate bandwidth of 20 Gigabytes per second (GBytes/s). The storage solution is based on the widely deployed BeeGFS parallel file system made in Germany. It is installed on top of ZFS as the underlying physical filesystem, combining the highest I/O throughput with high availability and reliability, as well as integrated and dynamically configured data integrity and redundancy."We are very happy to work together with NEC and jointly contribute to the research capacity of TUK as a whole. The level of NEC's understanding of our requirements, the high sustained performance and stability of NEC's HPC solution, as well as the dedication and technical competence of their team convinced us of their excellence," said Professor Dr. Nicolas Gauger, Head of TUK's Computing Center (RHRK) and Chair for Scientific Computing."We are very happy that TUK asked us to provide them with a major upgrade and replacement of their HPC environment. It is an honor that we have also been entrusted with an individually designed HPC solution to meet the requirements that TUK was looking to fill," said Yuichi Kojima, Vice President, HPC EMEA and Managing Director of NEC Deutschland.About Technische Universitat KaiserslauternKaiserslautern University of Technology (TUK) is a research university with an international presence. Research of the highest quality in accordance with international standards in the respective scientific disciplines lies at the very heart of TUK. The quality and strength of the whole spectrum of TUK's research are rooted in the scientific disciplines and in addressing the grand societal scientific challenges. TUK's research strategy is centered on a dynamic process of profile building and is consistent with the research initiative of the Federal State of Rhineland-Palatinate. The two research centers and six research units represent the university's current major scientific strongholds. TUK has strong ties with partners from all over Germany and around the world, both from academia as well as from industry.- Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics (ITWM)- Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering (IESE)- German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI)- Institute for Composite Materials (IVW)- Max Planck Institute for Software Systems (MPI SWS)About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact: