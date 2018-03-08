

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday.



In dollar terms, exports jumped 44.5 percent year-over-year in February, much faster than the 11.0 percent rise economists had forecast.



Imports climbed 6.3 percent in February from a year ago, slower than the expected growth of 8.0 percent.



The trade surplus totaled $33.74 billion in February, in contrast to the expected deficit of $5.7 billion.



