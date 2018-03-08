AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Record Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Key Highlights
- Revenue increased by 18% to $280.7 million in the fourth quarter 2017 from $237.9 million in the fourth quarter 2016
- EBITDA(2) was $33.0 million in the fourth quarter 2017, a 10% increase over the same period in 2016
- On a full year basis, EBITDA in 2017 increased by 25% to $125.5 million, from $100.7 million in the prior year
- EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 41% to $0.45 in the fourth quarter 2017 from $0.32 in the fourth quarter 2016
- Record high annual net income and EPS, on a fully diluted basis, in Company history
- Return on capital employed increased to 21.2% in 2017, as compared to 18.8% in 2016
- Total 2017 dividend proposed of €0.28 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.14, paid on August 15, 2017
Amsterdam, 8 March 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported fourth quarter 2017 revenue of $280.7 million, an 18% increase from $237.9 million in the fourth quarter 2016. EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2017 was $33.0 million, a 10% increase from $30.0 million in the fourth quarter 2016. On a full year basis, EBITDA increased by 25% to $125.5 million, from $100.7 million in the prior year.
Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017 from $10.0 million in the fourth quarter 2016, and EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 41% to $0.45 in the fourth quarter 2017 from $0.32 in the fourth quarter 2016. On a full year basis, net income attributable to shareholders increased by 40% to $57.0 million in 2017 from $40.6 million in 2016, and EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 36% to $1.80 in 2017 from $1.32 in 2016.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "Very strong financial results in the fourth quarter 2017 resulted in the highest annual net income and earnings per share in the Company's history. Furthermore, an exceptionally strong order intake in AMG Engineering of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter resulted in the highest level of order backlog in over 8 years.
AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $26.9 million during the fourth quarter 2017, an increase of 22% from $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to a combination of higher vanadium prices, improved product mix and strong sales volumes.
AMG Engineering signed $91.0 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 1.36x book to bill ratio, due to strong orders of turbine blade coating and nuclear waste treatment furnaces. Order backlog was $207.0 million as of December 31, 2017, a 53% increase from $135.5 million as of December 31, 2016. AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $6.1 million during the fourth quarter 2017, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, due primarily to higher SG&A costs in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $33.3 million, an increase of $17.7 million, or 114%, over the same period in 2016. On a full year basis, AMG generated cash from operating activities of $78.5 million in 2017, an increase of $22.3 million, or 40%, compared to the same period in 2016.
As regards to guidance, in our annual general meeting in May 2017, we introduced our new 'Strategic Framework', and our long-term goal to increase EBITDA to $200 million or more, in 5 years or less, through the execution of a combination of well-developed, highly accretive growth projects, including AMG's entrance into the lithium market.
This statement of long term strategy has to be amended in light of what we achieved and learned in 2017, and to date in 2018. We now believe we can achieve our goals earlier than previously expected and can commit to turning the present EBITDA level into $200 million, or more, in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020."
Key Figures
|In 000's US Dollar
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$280,699
|$237,874
|18%
|$1,059,651
|$971,148
|9%
|Gross profit
|56,507
|42,985
|31%
|214,627
|186,808
|15%
|Gross margin
|20.1%
|18.1%
|20.3%
|19.2%
|Operating profit
|18,391
|11,858
|55%
|79,752
|59,868
|33%
|Operating margin
|6.6%
|5.0%
|7.5%
|6.2%
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|14,331
|9,956
|44%
|56,965
|40,558
|40%
|EPS - Fully diluted
|0.45
|0.32
|41%
|1.80
|1.32
|36%
|EBIT (1)
|24,629
|22,180
|11%
|94,598
|70,811
|34%
|EBITDA (2)
|33,027
|30,011
|10%
|125,497
|100,652
|25%
|EBITDA margin
|11.8%
|12.6%
|11.8%
|10.4%
|Cash from operating activities
|33,272
|15,553
|114%
|78,525
|56,225
|40%
Notes:
- EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses.
- EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Critical Materials
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$213,963
|$165,970
|29%
|$814,446
|$701,634
|16%
|Gross profit
|39,325
|29,628
|33%
|149,871
|129,991
|15%
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|40,113
|31,802
|26%
|152,825
|132,533
|15%
|Operating profit
|14,350
|9,762
|47%
|62,608
|44,362
|41%
|EBITDA
|26,907
|22,121
|22%
|99,967
|73,618
|36%
AMG Critical Materials' revenue in the fourth quarter increased by $48.0 million, or 29%, to $214.0 million, driven by improved vanadium, aluminum, titanium master alloys, antimony, silicon and graphite prices, and higher sales volumes of chrome, titanium, antimony, and silicon products.
Gross profit before non-recurring items in the fourth quarter increased by $8.3 million, or 26%, to $40.1 million. Strong financial performances in vanadium, aluminum, titanium alloys and silicon metal in the quarter were partially offset by lower gross profit in tantalum. The reduction in tantalum gross profit was driven by lower prices during the fourth quarter 2017, compared to the same period in the prior year.
SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter 2017 increased by $3.1 million, or 16%, compared to the same period in the prior year, due to higher personnel costs and professional fees.
EBITDA increased by $4.8 million, or 22%, to $26.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher levels of gross profit, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.
AMG Engineering
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|Revenue
|$66,736
|$71,904
|(7%)
|$245,205
|$269,514
|(9%)
|Gross profit
|17,182
|13,357
|29%
|64,756
|56,817
|14%
| Gross profit before non-
recurring items
|17,514
|16,625
|5%
|65,509
|60,473
|8%
|Operating profit
|4,041
|2,096
|93%
|17,144
|15,506
|11%
|EBITDA
|6,120
|7,890
|(22%)
|25,530
|27,034
|(6%)
AMG Engineering signed $91.0 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a 1.36x book to bill ratio, due to strong orders of turbine blade coating and nuclear waste treatment furnaces. Order backlog was $207.0 million as of December 31, 2017, a 53% increase from $135.5 million as of December 31, 2016. On a full year basis, AMG Engineering signed $290.4 million in new orders, representing a 1.18x book to bill ratio.
AMG Engineering's fourth quarter 2017 revenue decreased by $5.2 million, or 7%, to $66.7 million, due to lower sales of remelting, vacuum induction and heat treatment furnaces, partially offset by higher sales of turbine blade coating furnaces.
Fourth quarter 2017 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $0.9 million, or 5%, to $17.5 million, and gross margin before non-recurring items improved to 26% from 23% in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to product mix effects.
SG&A expenses increased by $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2017 due to higher employee related expenses and research & development costs.
EBITDA decreased by $1.8 million to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, due to higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher levels of gross profit before non-recurring items.
On a full year basis, EBITDA in 2017 reduced by 6% from $27.0 million in 2016 to $25.5 million. However, EBITDA in the prior year benefited from the sale of an unused production facility in Berlin during the third quarter 2016, which contributed $4.3 million in EBITDA. Excluding this benefit in 2016, EBITDA in 2017 increased by 27%, compared to the prior year.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $13.9 million in 2017 as compared to $8.1 million in 2016. The increase in income tax expense was driven by higher levels of profitability in 2017, compared to the prior year.
Due to the volatile nature of the company's deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric. AMG paid taxes of $10.3 million in 2017 as compared to $6.6 million in 2016. For 2017, AMG's effective cash tax rate was 14%, as compared to 13% in 2016.
Non-Recurring Items
AMG's fourth quarter 2017 and full year 2017 gross profit include non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
A summary of non-recurring items in 2017 and 2016 are below:
Non-recurring items included in gross profit
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|Gross profit
|$56,507
|$42,985
|31%
|$214,627
|$186,808
|15%
|Restructuring expense
|771
|3,466
|(78%)
|2,547
|4,222
|(40%)
|Asset impairment expense
|349
|1,976
|(82%)
|1,160
|1,976
|(41%)
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|57,627
|48,427
|19%
|218,334
|193,006
|13%
Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|AMG Critical Materials
|$40,113
|$31,802
|26%
|$152,825
|$132,533
|15%
|AMG Engineering
|17,514
|16,625
|5%
|65,509
|60,473
|8%
|Gross profit before non-recurring items
|57,627
|48,427
|19%
|218,334
|193,006
|13%
AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering gross profit in the fourth quarter 2017 was negatively impacted by restructuring costs related to cost reduction initiatives in Germany. In addition, AMG Critical Materials incurred asset impairment expenses in both the USA and Germany during the quarter.
Environmental expense
|Q4 '17
|Q4 '16
|Change
|FY '17
|FY '16
|Change
|Environmental
|3,092
|1,828
|69%
|3,092
|1,873
|65%
|of which non-recurring
|3,092
|1,277
|142%
|3,092
|1,277
|142%
During the fourth quarter 2017, AMG recorded a non-recurring environmental expense of $3.1 million related to its Newfield, NJ site, which is not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
Liquidity
|December 31, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|Change
|Total debt
|$189,108
|$168,080
|13%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|178,800
|160,744
|11%
|Net debt
|10,308
|7,336
|41%
AMG had a net debt position of $10.3 million as of December 31, 2017. Net debt increased by $3.0 million from December 31, 2016, while gross debt increased by $21.0 million.
Cash from operating activities increased to $78.5 million in 2017 from $56.2 million in 2016. In the prior year, the Company made $23.1 million of discretionary pension contributions, which reduced cash from operating activities.
Capital expenditures increased to $80.9 million in 2017 compared to $44.1 million in 2016. Capital spending in 2017 included $32.0 million of maintenance capital, compared to $18.4 million in 2016. The largest expansion capital projects in 2017 were AMG's lithium project in Brazil and the titanium aluminide expansion in Germany.
Including the $178.8 million of cash, AMG had $329.4 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2017.
Net Finance Costs
AMG's fourth quarter 2017 net finance costs were $2.3 million compared to less than $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to currency gains associated with the Mozambique Metical in the fourth quarter 2016.
SG&A
AMG's fourth quarter 2017 SG&A expenses were $35.0 million, an increase of 17% from the same period in the prior year.
Full year 2017 SG&A expenses were $132.3 million, a 1% increase from $130.8 million in 2016, primarily due to an increase in research & development costs and professional fees.
Final Dividend Proposed
AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.28 per ordinary share over the financial year 2017. The interim dividend of €0.14, paid on August 15, 2017, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.14.
A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 2, 2018.
Lithium Project Update
AMG's lithium project is progressing in-line with expectations, and production is expected to commence mid-2018.
On December 12, 2017, AMG announced that the Supervisory Board of AMG had approved the construction of a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil, with an annual production capacity of 90,000 tons.
AMG expects to complete the planned expansion by the end of 2019, and the total capital investment is approximately $110 million. Once completed, total annual production capacity from AMG's Mibra mine will increase to 180,000 tons of lithium concentrate and 600,000 lbs of tantalum concentrate. As part of the investment, AMG will also expand and develop the existing mining infrastructure to support the expanded lithium and tantalum operations.
Outlook and Strategy
As regards to guidance, in our annual general meeting in May 2017, we introduced our new 'Strategic Framework', and our long-term goal to increase EBITDA to $200 million or more, in 5 years or less, through the execution of a combination of well-developed, highly accretive growth projects, including AMG's entrance into the lithium market.
This statement of long term strategy has to be amended in light of what we achieved and learned in 2017, and to date in 2018. We now believe we can achieve our goals earlier than previously expected and can commit to turning the present EBITDA level into $200 million, or more, in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
2018 has started very well. For the year, we expect our financial performance to show significant improvement compared to 2017, on route to this long term strategic guidance.
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|For the quarter ended December 31
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|280,699
|237,874
|Cost of sales
|224,192
|194,889
|Gross profit
|56,507
|42,985
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|34,955
|29,989
|Environmental expense
|3,092
|1,828
|Other expense (income), net
|69
|(690)
|Net other operating expense
|3,161
|1,138
|Operating profit
|18,391
|11,858
|Finance income
|(1,116)
|(2,847)
|Finance cost
|3,444
|2,861
|Net finance costs
|2,328
|14
|Profit before income tax
|16,063
|11,844
|Income tax expense
|980
|879
|Profit for the period
|15,083
|10,965
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|14,331
|9,956
|Non-controlling interests
|752
|1,009
|Profit for the period
|15,083
|10,965
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|0.48
|0.35
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.45
|0.32
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|1,059,651
|971,148
|Cost of sales
|845,024
|784,340
|Gross profit
|214,627
|186,808
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|132,294
|130,750
|Environmental expense
|3,092
|1,873
|Other income, net
|(511)
|(5,683)
|Net other operating expense (income)
|2,581
|(3,810)
|Operating profit
|79,752
|59,868
|Finance income
|(1,766)
|(1,662)
|Finance cost
|10,160
|13,667
|Net finance costs
|8,394
|12,005
|Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax
|-
|1,804
|Profit before income tax
|71,358
|49,667
|Income tax expense
|13,905
|8,096
|Profit for the period
|57,453
|41,571
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|56,965
|40,558
|Non-controlling interests
|488
|1,013
|Profit for the period
|57,453
|41,571
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|1.95
|1.45
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.80
|1.32
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|In thousands of US Dollars
| December 31, 2017
Unaudited
|December 31, 2016
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|298,540
|226,098
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|38,110
|33,215
|Derivative financial instruments
|636
|740
|Other investments
|30,562
|29,930
|Deferred tax assets
|40,108
|41,285
|Restricted cash
|829
|2,526
|Non-current tax asset
|2,488
|-
|Other assets
|17,729
|17,207
|Total non-current assets
|429,002
|351,001
|Inventories
|162,505
|143,593
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,372
|4,007
|Trade and other receivables
|137,174
|129,220
|Other assets
|37,547
|26,341
|Current tax assets
|3,147
|5,257
|Cash and cash equivalents
|178,800
|160,744
|Assets held for sale
|2,056
|149
|Total current assets
|527,601
|469,311
|Total assets
|956,603
|820,312
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(continued)
|In thousands of US Dollars
| December 31, 2017
Unaudited
|December 31, 2016*
|Equity
|Issued capital
|796
|760
|Share premium
|432,844
|389,066
|Treasury shares
|(3,461)
|(570)
|Other reserves
|(72,880)
|(97,085)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(99,343)
|(116,457)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|257,956
|175,714
|Non-controlling interests
|24,633
|22,073
|Total equity
|282,589
|197,787
|Liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|164,788
|150,959
|Employee benefits
|156,193
|141,588
|Provisions
|35,887
|30,854
|Deferred revenue
|-
|2,822
|Other liabilities
|4,011
|6,874
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|887
|Deferred tax liabilities
|7,888
|8,435
|Total non-current liabilities
|368,767
|342,419
|Loans and borrowings
|8,820
|9,621
|Short term bank debt
|15,500
|7,500
|Other liabilities
|60,212
|57,528
|Trade and other payables
|155,115
|133,328
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,415
|4,661
|Advance payments
|33,025
|29,404
|Deferred revenue
|1,624
|10,198
|Current taxes payable
|9,155
|7,065
|Provisions
|20,381
|20,801
|Total current liabilities
|305,247
|280,106
|Total liabilities
|674,014
|622,525
|Total equity and liabilities
|956,603
|820,312
*Reclassified share reserves from other reserves to retained earnings (deficit) for December 31, 2016
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Cash from operating activities
|Profit for the year
|57,453
|41,571
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:
|Non-cash:
|Income tax expense
|13,905
|8,096
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,899
|29,841
|Asset impairment expense
|1,160
|1,976
|Net finance costs
|8,394
|12,005
|Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
|-
|(1,804)
|Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
|75
|(4,501)
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|8,697
|3,073
|Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants
|(3,016)
|(13,000)
|Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments
|(21,308)
|(7,737)
|Cash generated from operating activities
|96,259
|69,520
|Finance costs paid, net
|(7,443)
|(6,707)
|Income tax paid, net
|(10,291)
|(6,588)
|Net cash from operating activities
|78,525
|56,225
|Cash used in investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|254
|1,546
|Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment
|1,516
|-
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash divested of $1,820 in 2016)
|-
|6,512
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(80,904)
|(44,086)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired of $35 in 2016)
|-
|(4,961)
|Change in restricted cash
|1,911
|(93)
|Acquisition of other non-current investments
|-
|(1,000)
|Other
|3
|(61)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(77,220)
|(42,143)
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(continued)
|For the year ended December 31
|In thousands of US Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Cash from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|30,000
|163,190
|Transaction costs related to the issuance of debt
|-
|(3,978)
|Repayment of borrowings
|(17,153)
|(122,607)
|Change in non-controlling interests
|-
|(5,600)
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|14,370
|-
|Net repurchase of common stock
|(12,434)
|(259)
|Dividends paid
|(9,293)
|(7,558)
|Other
|-
|91
|Net cash from financing activities
|5,490
|23,279
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6,795
|37,361
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|160,744
|127,778
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|11,261
|(4,395)
|Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
|178,800
|160,744
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804
Steve Daniels
Senior Vice President
sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire