EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 MARCH 2018 SHARES



THE SHARES OF TECNOTREE CORPORATION ON THE OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Tecnotree Corporation published on 8 March, 2018 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that Viking Acquisitions Corp. launches a voluntary public tender offer for all shares in Tecnotree Corporation.



Nasdaq Helsinki has transferred the shares of Tecnotree Corporation to the Observation segment on 5 March, 2015 on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 (vi)). The grounds (2.2.8.2 (vi)) for transferring the shares of Tecnotree Corporation to the Observation segment in still valid. In addition, shares of Tecnotree Corporation are on the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



************************************************



TIEDOTE 8.3.2018 OSAKKEET



TECNOTREE OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLA



Tecnotree Oyj julkisti 8.3.2018 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan Viking Acquisitions Corp. julkistaa vapaaehtoisen julkisen ostotarjouksen kaikista Tecnotree Oyj:n osakkeista.



Nasdaq Helsinki on 5.3.2015 siirtänyt Tecnotree Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen kohdan 2.2.8.2 (vi) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen peruste (2.2.8.2 (vi)) on edelleen voimassa. Lisäksi Tecnotree Oyj:n osakkeet ovat tarkkailulistalla Pörssin sääntöjen kohdan 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella: "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260