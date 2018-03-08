

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at a slower pace in February, as temporary billings growth accelerated, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Thursday.



Permanent staff placements continued to increase strongly in February, but the rate of expansion eased slightly since January.



Meanwhile, temporary billings rose at a faster rate during the month.



However, weaker increases in staff vacancies were seen for both permanent and temporary positions.



The rate of starting salary inflation eased from January's 30-month peak, but remained sharp in February. Temporary/contract staff hourly pay rates also rose further at an accelerated pace.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the Midlands.



