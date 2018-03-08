Ms. Staiblin is the Chief Executive Officer of Alpiq, a leading Swiss energy services provider and electricity producer in Europe which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Ms. Staiblin is recognized as one of Europe's leading experts in the field of energy. Prior to becoming Alpiq CEO in 2013, Ms. Staiblin worked for 15 years at ABB in various local and global management positions. She is a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce and Georg Fischer.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Board at Zurich, said: "Jasmin will bring unique skills and perspectives to Zurich, including a deep knowledge of how business sectors transform and the growing importance of sustainability as a competitive differentiator. She also offers a keen understanding of the evolving risk expectations of commercial customers. These are all critical insights for the Board as the insurance sector enters a period of major change. We are confident Jasmin will contribute significantly to Zurich's ongoing success."

Mr. de Swaan also thanked Fred Kindle, Vice-Chairman of the Board at Zurich, and Susan Bies, a member of the Board, who will retire from the Board, effective at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Mr. de Swaan said: "Fred has served Zurich since 2006 with great devotion and energy. Through his stewardship, we have been able to help position the Group for an exciting future. I am immensely grateful for his service."

Mr. de Swaan further said: "Since 2008, Susan has contributed greatly to Zurich. Her strategic judgment and financial acumen were critical to the Group over the past decade. I thank Susan for her many contributions to Zurich."

Subject to the re-election and election of the members of the Board by the shareholders on April 4, 2018, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

Jasmin Staiblin

