

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit after tax climbed 60 percent to 2.61 billion euros from last year's 1.63 billion euros. Earnings per share were 5.98 euros, up 59.5 percent from 3.75 euros a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 6.16 euros, compared to 6.21 euros last year.



EBITDA dropped 3 percent to 4.28 billion euros.



Net sales increased 2 percent to 15.33 billion euros from last year's 15.02 billion euros.



In the fourth quarter, net sales increased slightly to 3.85 billion euros from last year's 3.83 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.005 billion euros, down from 1.075 billion euros last year.



Further, the company said that for 2017, it will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 1.25 euros per share, an increase of 0.05 euro.



