Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

Date: 8 March 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2017 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID') 0.522 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID')0.668 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 15 March 2018

Record Date - 16 March 2018

Payment Date - 29 March 2018





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745186

