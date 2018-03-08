sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 7

To: Company Announcements

Date: 8 March 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2017 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID') 0.522 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID')0.668 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 15 March 2018

Record Date - 16 March 2018

Payment Date - 29 March 2018



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745186


© 2018 PR Newswire