Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

March 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement 2017 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release.

These statements and other investor information as well as report on corporate responsibility are available on the Group's corporate website at www.rapalavmc.com (http://www.rapalavmc.com/) in English and Finnish.

Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Jussi Ristimäki, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 40 700 1344

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange Release March 8, 2018 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2174342/838441.pdf)

Rapala VMC Corporation Financial Statements 2017 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2174342/838459.pdf)

Rapala VMC Corporation Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2174342/838444.pdf)



