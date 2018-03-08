

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia) traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 5.6% year-over-year for the month of February to 19.62 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 22.60 billion, up 3.6%. Load factor was 86.8%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 6.8 million, up 4.4% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France, KLM, HOP!), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers rose 5.0% year-over-year to 18.18 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 3.3% to 21.03 billion. Load factor was 86.4%, up 1.4 percentage points. Number of passengers were 5.9 million, up 4.1% from previous year.



