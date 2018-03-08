

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's factory orders data is due. Economists forecast orders to fall 1.8 percent on month in January, reversing a 3.8 percent rise in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.2400 against the greenback, 131.43 against the yen, 1.1697 against the franc and 0.8926 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



