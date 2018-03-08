Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180307194518_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4583 Unit price: 9.69506 Euro Volume: 2178 Unit price: 9.63357 Euro Volume: 4036 Unit price: 9.56946 Euro Volume: 4247 Unit price: 9.55513 Euro Volume: 3858 Unit price: 9.46614 Euro Volume: 4623 Unit price: 9.29111 Euro Volume: 3006 Unit price: 9.36946 Euro Volume: 4401 Unit price: 9.50789 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 30932 Volume weighted average price: 9.50793 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-07 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 90 Unit price: 9.68944 Euro Volume: 525 Unit price: 9.55850 Euro Volume: 159 Unit price: 9.45943 Euro Volume: 165 Unit price: 9.30500 Euro Volume: 235 Unit price: 9.36826 Euro Volume: 325 Unit price: 9.59594 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1499 Volume weighted average price: 9.50624 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-07 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 327 Unit price: 9.69960 Euro Volume: 234 Unit price: 9.63500 Euro Volume: 964 Unit price: 9.57576 Euro Volume: 205 Unit price: 9.54766 Euro Volume: 959 Unit price: 9.47445 Euro Volume: 212 Unit price: 9.28462 Euro Volume: 986 Unit price: 9.36913 Euro Volume: 274 Unit price: 9.60838 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4161 Volume weighted average price: 9.50244 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-07 Venue: TRQM Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 2588 Unit price: 9.63334 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 9.60750 Euro Volume: 505 Unit price: 9.37375 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8093 Volume weighted average price: 9.60118 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-07 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 23 Unit price: 9.56000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 9.45625 Euro Volume: 268 Unit price: 9.36970 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 315 Volume weighted average price: 9.39019 Euro