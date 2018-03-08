

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced Thursday that the company and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) have entered into exclusive negotiations to accelerate infectious disease research and development through a new open innovation platform led by Evotec.



Sanofi will licence its infectious disease research and early-stage development portfolio and transfer its infectious disease research unit, which includes more than 100 employees to Evotec.



Sanofi will pay Evotec an initial one-time cash upfront payment of 60 million euros and provide further significant long-term funding to ensure support and progression of the portfolio. Sanofi will retain certain option rights on the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of anti-infective products.



This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to finalisation of definitive agreements and completion of the appropriate social process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX