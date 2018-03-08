Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - At the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 that begin on March 9, Toyota Motor Corporation is supporting 25 Para athletes from 12 countries, including some that are Toyota employees, as "Team Toyota Athletes". The Paralympic Winter Games will run from March 9 through March 18."We are all fighting a battle with something or other, and we all know that it is very difficult to keep trying when we feel defeated already," said Akio Toyoda, president and chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation. "As such, we are touched by athletes who keep challenging their limits. I sincerely hope that all the athletes will be able to do and perform their best, and that smiles will spread from PyeongChang to rest of the world."Athletes that are part of "Team Toyota", including those that are employees in the Toyota Group, are selected based on whether or not they share the company's core values. Toyota provides support for the athletes in one or more ways, including, but not limited to:- Financial support: such as supplying vehicles, activity fees, sponsorships- Technology support: such as development of equipment- Direct employment: such as those Toyota employees competing this yearAt the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, which closed on February 25, eleven athletes supported by Toyota earned a total of eight gold medals, five silver medals, and five bronze medals for their respective National Olympic Teams. These included the multiple medals earned by Ireen Wust from the Netherlands as well as Johannes Hosflot Klaebo from Norway.Aiming to "achieve a peaceful and non-discriminatory society through sports" and to "contribute to a sustainable society through mobility," Toyota entered into an agreement with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2015 to become Worldwide Paralympic Partner. As the automotive industry faces a once-in-a-century revolutionary change, Toyota, encouraged by all of its stakeholders, starting from its own employees, aims to create an ever better mobility society that can offer all people the freedom to move.Toyota also has agreements with the National Paralympic Committees (NPC) of 177 countries, a groundbreaking first for a Worldwide Paralympic Partner. In addition, Toyota has been asked by the IPC to help increase awareness and promote support for the Paralympics and its Para athletes through its local business operations in each country by supporting the activities of the local NPCs. Showing its commitment to the Paralympic Movement, the Toyota-IPC partnership is strengthening the capacity building with NPCs through the NPC Development Programme. Launched in 2017 by the development arm of the IPC, the Agitos Foundation, the programme seeks to enhance organization and management capacity of developing NPCs through sharing of knowledge and best practices, thereby increasing professionalism and enabling them to obtain more support from governments, corporates and developing agencies. It also offers sport technical training to athletes, coaches and officials, all of these with the ultimate aim of creating sustainable pathways for Para athletes of all levels.About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.