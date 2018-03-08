

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Integrated security group G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 attributable earnings climbed 19.2 percent to 236 million pounds from 198 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share grew 18.8 percent to 15.2 pence from 12.8 pence last year.



Core earnings were 277 million pounds, compared to 262 million pounds last year. Core earnings per share were 17.9 pence, compared to 16.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted core PBITA was 496 million pounds, up 4.2 percent from 476 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue increased 3.1 percent to 7.83 billion pounds from 7.59 billion pounds last year. Core revenues grew 3.2 percent to 7.43 billion pounds.



Further, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 6.11p per share or DKK 0.5097, up 5%. Full-year dividend would be 9.70 pence per share, higher than last year's 9.41 pence.



Looking ahead, the company said it is investing in sales, technology and new products, services and solutions to support its aim of growing revenues from core businesses by an average of 4-6% per annum.



