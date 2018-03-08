

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The pound reversed from an early high of 1.3909 against the greenback, falling to 1.3885.



The pound slipped to 1.3087 against the franc, 147.13 against the yen and 0.8930 against the euro, from its early 10-day high of 1.3122, 2-day highs of 147.66 and 0.8917, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.29 against the franc, 144.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX