

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc (ATST.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 declined to 472.94 million pounds from 639.71 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year decreased to 471.81 million pounds from 629.09 million pounds or in the prior year. However, earnings per share rose to 124.98 pence per share from 121.82 pence per share last year.



Total revenue for the year fell to 490.55 billion pounds from 666.74 billion pounds a year ago.



Total Shareholder Return or TSR of 19.2 percent and Net Asset Value or NAV Total Return of 18.5 percent compared with MSCI ACWI total return of 13.8 percent.



The company's board declared a dividend of 3.29 pence per ordinary share, bringing the full year dividend to 13.16 pence per share, representing growth of 3 percent on the previous year.



