Isotropic Systems to develop terminal solutions for SES Networks' application-specific Customer Edge Terminals

Isotropic Systems, a next-generation satellite terminal provider, today announced a strategic partnership with SES Networks to develop state-of-the-art, all-electronic scanning terminals to enable and augment the planned capabilities of the innovative O3b mPOWER network. The partnership with SES Networks, a leading provider of global managed data services and a data networks focused commercial arm of satellite operator SES, demonstrates confidence in Isotropic Systems' innovative optical technology and market-specific business plan. SES Networks selected Isotropic Systems to develop the application of its optical beamforming antenna technology to deliver cost-effective high-performance capacity to tens of thousands of endpoints regardless of customer size, location or application requirements.

Isotropic Systems' transformational technology will produce low-cost, high functionality, fully electronic tracking terminals for mass-enterprise, telco and mobile operator markets. The Isotropic Systems technology will help SES Networks expand its partner ecosystem to meet unique needs across a range of customer markets. Isotropic Systems will develop an HTS terminal solution specifically tailored to meet SES Networks' O3b mPOWER Customer Edge Terminal (CET) requirements for open architecture, reliability, efficiency and significantly lower pricing.

"Users and service providers worldwide are demanding greater access to broadband, and satellite providers like SES have the opportunity to deliver ubiquitous connectivity services to these potential customers with new and existing HTS capacity at all orbits," said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. "Our partnership with SES Networks will help us further develop and deploy our terminal technology; their new O3b mPOWER CET concept aims to dramatically change satellite communications by providing cost-effective, high-throughput capacity for global users that lack much-needed connectivity."

"We are very pleased to partner with Isotropic Systems and lead our industry by opening and addressing new market opportunities based on this extremely innovative technology," said John-Paul Hemingway, Executive Vice President of product, marketing and strategy at SES Networks. "The O3b mPOWER system brings massive scale to our proven model to deliver a low-latency, virtual fiber network, virtually anywhere by relying and building on the strengths of our existing O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation. Partnerships like this one align closely to our O3b mPOWER strategy and open ecosystem philosophy and bring us closer to serving customers and applications with much-needed technology advancement."

Isotropic Systems founder John Finney will be the keynote speaker at SATELLITE 2018 in Washington, D.C. on Monday, March 12, 2018. More information is available here. Members of the press are welcome.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. For more information visit www.isotropicsystems.com.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

