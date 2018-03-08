WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 07-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,337,517.94 11.8556
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 33,809,169.67 16.8323
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,833,000.00 20.9616
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,561,810.93 19.5618
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 07/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,436,840.98 10.8737
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,628,545.69 10.9216
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,833,582.78 12.5559
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 418,025.05 13.9295
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,167,754.76 16.3094
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,189,938.31 16.5035
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,070,429.11 10.9654
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,995,003.34 17.1413
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,500,850.93 18.9799
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,125,282.19 17.6164
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,252,940.09 14.946
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,130,801.29 15.2993
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,525,669.09 16.6436
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,338,104.65 18.5848
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,633,123.02 16.488
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,177,262.92 10.5047
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,292,582.75 18.4628
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,186,702.01 20.6293
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,653,485.33 21.1373
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 07/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,397,470.66 18.1198
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,662,242.54 18.1192
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,918,178.90 13.513
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,304,545.31 19.0256
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,555,495.34 16.3361
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,463,994.79 10.9763
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,492,261.20 20.5623
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 224,371,061.85 16.3333
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,053,266.59 17.6172
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,423,380.33 5.2659
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,828,376.29 18.9315
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,048,420.73 16.1295
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,868,327.82 14.3718
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 411,785.16 18.2286
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 342,119.37 21.3825
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,490,893.72 21.7715
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,161,147.66 19.9573
