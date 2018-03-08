

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN Plc. (GKN.L) said that, by implementing cash improvement initiative within the Driveline business, it expects to deliver 153 million pounds of recurring annual cash benefit from the end of 2020.



In line with the overall Group strategy, savings are expected to be realised through four key levers - manufacturing excellence (representing 55 million pounds of the total recurring annual cash benefit), functional excellence (30 million pounds), direct procurement cost savings (35 million pounds) and indirect procurement cost savings (33 million pounds).



GKN is targeting a management trading margin of ?9.5% by the end of 2020 in its core Driveline product segments.



With a substantial 2 billion pounds order book from global OEMs, driven by a strong heritage and award winning, 'world first' innovations, GKN Driveline is leading the way in contemporary and electrified drivelines, with GKN eDrive Systems expected to deliver revenues of approximately 500 million pounds by 2022 and expected to meet GKN's core Driveline management trading margin target of ?9.5% by 2025.



In addition, with 30 years' experience in China and a track record of market leadership based on long-standing customer relationships, GKN Driveline is well positioned to capitalise on one of the world's largest and fastest growing potential market for eDrive systems.



