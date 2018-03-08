

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 2.1 percent climb in January. Economists had expected the inflation to slow to 2.0 percent.



Food prices grew 3.9 percent annually in February and costs for services went up by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it increased by 0.3 percent. The rate was expected to remain stable at 0.3 percent.



