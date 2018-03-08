

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback fell to 1.3910 versus the pound, 0.9422 against the Swiss franc and 105.89 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.3885, 0.9441 and 106.21, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 1.2415 against the euro, from an early high of 1.2394.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 1.43 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 104.0 against the yen and 1.26 against the euro.



