

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter, a survey from Bank of France revealed Thursday.



The central bank kept is growth forecast for the first quarter unchanged at 0.4 percent. The economy had expanded 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.



The manufacturing confidence remained unchanged at 105 in February, data showed. The score was forecast to fall to 104.



Industrial production continued to expand in February. Business leaders expect production to rise further in March.



The business sentiment indicator in services came in at 103, down from 104 in January. Nonetheless, leaders expect a sharp recovery in services.



The business confidence index in construction held steady at 104 in February. Business leaders expect construction activity to rebound strongly in March.



