iManage: iManage to Demonstrate Solutions that Transform How Modern Legal Professionals Get Work Done at The British Legal Technology Forum 2018

WHAT: As Europe's largest legal technology conference, The British Legal Technology Forum 2018 (https://britishlegalitforum.com/) will bring together the most respected professionals from both the legal and commercial technology sectors to examine and explore the systems, strategies, processes and platforms that will drive law firms and legal businesses into the next decade and beyond. iManage will lead the following demo sessions (all demo sessions conducted at the iManage Booth A20)

Tuesday, March 13 th

10:50 AM Detecting insider data leaks and threats with iManage Threat Manager

11:30 AM iManage Work 10 - the road ahead

12:00 PM Moving to iManage Cloud made easy

12:45 PM Next generation AI-powered Knowledge Management with iManage RAVN

1:30 PM Practical use cases for iManage RAVN Extract

2:15 PM Switching to Need-to-Know Security at scale with iManage Security Policy Manager

2:30 PM Detecting insider data leaks and threats with iManage Threat Manager

3:00 PM Next generation AI-powered Knowledge Management with iManage RAVN

3:45 PM Practical use cases for iManage RAVN Extract

4:15 PM Switching to Need-to-Know Security at scale with iManage Security Policy Manager

4:45 PM iManage Work 10 - the road ahead

5:15 PM Moving to iManage Cloud made easy

Solutions in the demo sessions include:

iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) - The leading document and email management system for today's modern professional



iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/) - High-performance cloud built for professionals



iManage Extract and Insight (https://imanage.com/product/artificial-intelligence/) - Enabling professionals to access the right information at the right time



iManage Threat Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-govern/imanage-threat-manager/) and iManage Security Policy Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-govern/imanage-security-policy-manager/) - Solutions that govern and secure all critical work product

WHERE: The Old Billingsgate Market 1 Old Billingsgate Walk London UK EC3R 6DX WHEN: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 CONTACT: To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please

contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at

Booth A20.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.