

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French supermarket giant Groupe Casino or Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CGUIY.PK, CGUSY ) Thursday reported that its full-year net profit, Group share, fell to 120 million euros from last year's 2.68 billion euros.



The Group's underlying net profit, Group share, rose by 9 percent to 372 million euros. A dividend proposal of 3.12 euros is submitted by board for approval at the Annual General Meeting.



Consolidated trading profit for the year grew 20.1 percent to 1.24 billion euros.



For the full year, the Group's consolidated net sales rose 5 percent to 37.8 bilion euros, while it was up 3.2 percent organically. The results for the year are reported on continuing operations basis.



