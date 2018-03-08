Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB's Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Odfjell's CEO Kristian Mørch is presenting at DNB's 11th Annual Oil, Offshore & Shipping Conference in Oslo today March 8 2018. Please find presentation material attached.

Odfjell presentation_DNB conference_March 2018 (http://hugin.info/156/R/2174641/838625.pdf)



