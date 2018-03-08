John Laing Group announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, reporting a 10.5% increase in its net asset value to £1.12bn from from £1.02bn. The FTSE 250 company said the increase in net asset value was 13.5%, when including dividends paid in 2017. Its net asset value per share at year-end rose to 306p from 277p at the end of 2016. John Laing made new investment commitments of £382.9m during the year, up from £181.9m in the prior year, and well ahead of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...