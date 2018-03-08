Domino's Pizza posted a rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Thursday as revenue grew thanks to a solid performance in the UK and abroad. In the 52 weeks to 24 December 2017, underlying pre-tax profit was up 10.2% to £94m on revenue of £466.5m, up 29%. Group system sales were 15.1% higher at £1.18bn and underlying basic earnings per share increased 14% to 15.7p. The company recommended a final dividend of 5.25p per share, up 16.7% and giving a full-year dividend of 9p per share, up 12.5%. ...

