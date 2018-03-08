Business information and events group Euromoney Institutional Investor has acquired 100% of the business and assets of Extel from WeConvene, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 firm said Extel would be integrated into its research business further strengthening the company's asset management offering. Extel runs the annual independent survey of quality across the European equities investment community. The Extel Survey began in 1974, and in 2017 more than 15,500 investment professionals cast ...

