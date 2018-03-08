Life insurer Aviva grew earnings per share 7% and dividend 18% in 2017 and has upgraded its growth targets for 2018 and beyond. Simplification of the FTSE 100 group's geographic footprint is complete, said chief executive Mark Wilson, leading to this bringing forward of growth targets to aim for at least 5% EPS growth from 2018, with 55-60% to be paid out in dividends. Aviva, which now operates in eight major markets and with six strategic investments, operating profit increased 2% to £3.07bn ...

