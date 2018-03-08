

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit for the full year rose to 98.5 million euros from last year's 81.7 million euros. Earnings per share increased to 4.12 euros from 3.40 euros.



EBIT, or Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, for the year grew 13.7 percent to 44.8 million euros.



Annual net sales rose nearly 2 percent to 2.572 billion euros.



In addition, the Group said its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.46 euros per preferred share and 0.40 euros per common share to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 4, 2018.



