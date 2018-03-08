MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

8 March 2018

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Young as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2018. He will replace John Nicholas who will be stepping down at the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings on 16 May 2018.

John has served on the Boards, and as chairman of Mondi's DLC audit committee, since October 2009.

The joint chairmen, David Williams and Fred Phaswana, commented:

"The Mondi Group Boards are delighted that Stephen will be joining us. He brings strong financial and general management experience to the Boards as well as an in-depth understanding of working for an international industrial business and the listed environment in which Mondi operates. His experience will benefit the audit committee and the Boards as a whole.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank John for the significant contribution he has made to the Boards, in particular his focus on Mondi's financial reporting as chairman of the DLC audit committee and the experience he brought to this role and more recently his contribution as Senior Independent Director. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future'.

Stephen is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants with experience gained across a variety of sectors, including the industrial and engineering sectors. Stephen held a number of senior financial roles before being appointed Group Finance Director of Meggitt plc in 2004 and then Chief Executive Officer in 2013. Stephen stepped down from the board of Meggitt plc on 31 December 2017. He is a non-executive director and audit committee chair at Derwent London plc and at Weir Group plc.

With effect from 1 May 2018, Stephen will be a member of the DLC nominations and sustainable development committees. In addition, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings on 16 May 2018, he will be appointed a member, and replace John Nicholas as chairman, of the DLC audit committee, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meetings.

As a result, also with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings:

(i) Stephen Harris, an independent non-executive director, will succeed John Nicholas as Senior Independent Director.

(ii) Dominique Reiniche will replace Stephen Harris as chair of the DLC Sustainable Development and Mondi Limited Social & Ethics Committees.

There are no other details that require to be disclosed in respect of the appointment of Stephen Young pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Statutory and regulatory disclosures:

Statement pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006: John Nicholas, upon retirement as a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc, will receive a payment of £13,836.32 representing the normal non-executive director's fees payable in full to his retirement date for the period from 1 April to 16 May 2018. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with her retirement.

