Relaunch of the MEXX Fashion Brand

DRUNEN, Netherlands, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MEXX launches new Spring/Summer 18 collection

Global fashion brand MEXX is back and today launches its new Spring/Summer 18 mini collection, giving the markets a clear signal about its new products and brand positioning. The collection will be available to consumers through MEXX.com and in existing stores in Greece and CIS countries where MEXX has maintained distribution. MEXX has successfully presented a more extensive Fall 18 collection to its retail partners, which will be followed by the Winter 18 collection in April. In terms of distribution, MEXX will focus on e-commerce and expanding its retail operations in several countries, mainly in Europe.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650374/MEXX_Spring_Summer.jpg )



The Spring/Summer 18 mini collection includes fashion for men, women and children. A comprehensive footwear collection will follow later this summer. Spring 19 will be the full 100% brand launch with the integration of accessories and bags, resulting in a full lifestyle product offer with a clear MEXX signature and brand DNA.

A collection inspired by city lifestyles

The new MEXX collection has been designed for the smart urban professional - a cosmopolitan city dweller, who enjoys good quality and good design. MEXX will offer its consumers a relevant, multi-category, city-inspired brand. Besides clothing, the brand will also develop comprehensive, contemporary collections of footwear, bags, underwear and accessories. With the relaunch, MEXX has its eyes firmly set on becoming the leading brand in the upper-low segment, positioned just under Massimo Dutti.

For fragrances, MEXX will continue its global success with its licence partner Coty Inc.

Distribution and channel approach

E-commerce is one of the highest priorities in MEXX's distribution strategy. Substantial investments have been made to develop and operate MEXX's own e-commerce platform. MEXX will also team up with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and the OTTO Group to drive e-commerce sales.

As for physical distribution, MEXX has started to build up frontline organisations and country partnerships through a de-centralised market approach. This is aimed solely at markets where MEXX has been present for more than 25 years and consequently benefits from a high brand awareness as well as a historical consumer base.

The main channel focus is on controlled distribution through franchise and department store environments, major multi-brand chain stores and a limited number of smaller stand-alone multi-brand stores. City classifications and potential market share will of course be taken into account in rolling out this strategy.

From Fall 2018, MEXX will relaunch the brand in retail in Canada, France, Austria and the Netherlands. Belgium, Germany, the Middle East, the Russian Federation and Egypt are planned for Spring 19. The relaunch will be supported by opening flagship stores in Paris, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin and Munich starting from Spring 19 onwards. Possible market entries in India and China during the course of 2019/2020 are being discussed.

An important element of the relaunch is the new, innovative, minimalistic and contemporary store and SIS concept designed by one of the world's leading architects, BOFFI DESIGN. MEXX will reduce their box formats to a 200-square-metre lifestyle box for controlled distribution.

The MEXX brand

The most crucial elements are re-capturing the DNA of the brand and the MEXX design signature - smart and contemporary, focusing on the 25+ international consumer base. The brand will connect with its target market in an authentic, cosmopolitan and uplifting way to drive longer-term relationships with its consumers. Brand communication will be focused on social media (Facebook and Instagram) and retail channels (POS materials).

"MEXX is an authentic brand with a distinctive positioning, strong heritage as well as global brand awareness to leverage. We are proud and excited to work on the revival of the brand. We see immense potential for MEXX to play a highly relevant role in today's fashion landscape", says Leo Cantagalli, CEO of MEXX International.

About MEXX International

MEXX International B.V., based in Drunen, the Netherlands, was founded in August 2017 by the two owners of RNF Holding, Ron Janssen and Ferry Helmer. RNF is a Dutch holding company for footwear, fashion accessories and apparel companies. In addition to his role in RNF Holding, Ferry Helmer will be highly involved in driving the MEXX brand and business forward.

MEXX International B.V. acquired solely the global IP of the MEXX brand from the Turkish EroÄŸlu Holding and has started from a ground-zero status. The company's mission is to build a successful MEXX brand globally by inspired product design, outstanding store/online experiences and superb marketing.

MEXX International B.V. has appointed and agreed a management buy-in with three senior executives from MEXX's heyday to relaunch the brand, namely Leo Cantagalli (CEO), Nur Basaran (Brand Director) and Jacques Mitterand (CFO/COO). MEXX International B.V. is expanding rapidly and putting the resources in place to build a successful global brand.

The MEXX story

The MEXX brand has its roots in the 1970s. It all started with fashion designer Rattan Chadha and his business partner Adu Advaney who supplied private label clothes to department and wholesale stores in the Netherlands. By 1980, this had resulted in the creation of two well-known Dutch clothing brands - Moustache for men and Emanuelle for women. The two brands merged in 1986 to create MEXX, with the company name coming from M (from Moustache) and E (from Emanuelle), plus XX (an abbreviation for "Kiss! Kiss!"). The brand achieved revenue of over $1 billion. The global IP of MEXX was acquired by the newly formed MEXX International B.V. based in the Netherlands in August 2017.