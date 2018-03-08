The following information is based on the press release from Tecnotree Corporation (Tecnotree) published on March 8, 2018 and may be subject to change.



Viking Acquisitions Corporation has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Tecnotree, whereby every one (1) Tecnotree share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 0.10 per share. If Tecnotree, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Tecnotree (TEM1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below.



For further information please find attached file.



