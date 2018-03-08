

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen bounced off from its early lows against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The yen recovered to 131.32 against the euro, 147.13 against the pound, 82.06 against the loonie and 82.73 against the aussie, from its early 2-day lows of 131.83, 147.66, 82.47 and 83.17, respectively.



The yen bounced off to 112.26 against the franc and 77.04 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 112.59 and 77.39, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 130.00 against the euro, 143.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the loonie, 80.00 against the franc, 75.00 against the kiwi and 79.00 against the aussie.



