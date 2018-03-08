Ossur Hf: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Announcement no. 17/2018

Reykjavik, 8 March 2018

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Össur hf. held today, Thursday 8 March 2018.

The Icelandic Register of Enterprises will be notified of the Annual General Meeting's decision to reduce the share capital by ISK 6,354,662 nominal value by way of cancelling 6,354,662 of the Company's own shares of ISK 1 each. Thus, the share capital has been decreased from ISK 437,162,725 nominal value to ISK 430,808,063 nominal value. The capital reduction is expected to be registered within one month.

Further information

David Hreidarsson

Investor Relations

dohreidarsson@ossur.com

+354 515 1380

