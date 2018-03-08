Overall, the country's registered unlicensed solar capacity has reached 3.9 GW (AC), according to new data released by local grid operator, TEIAS. There are, however, differing views on how much has actually been completed and is operational.Turkey has reached a cumulative registered unlicensed PV capacity of 3.94 GW (AC) as of the end of February 2018, according to new statistics published by the country's state-owned grid operator, TEIAS, which appeared on the twitter account of the company's general manager, Abdullah Atalay. Overall, Turkey's installed power generation capacity has topped ...

