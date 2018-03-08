Greencoat UK Wind has acquired the Brockaghboy wind farm from ERG Power Generation for a total consideration of approximately £163m, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said Brockaghboy is located about 30 miles east of Derry in Northern Ireland, and has a capacity of 47.5MW. Brockaghboy was originally developed by TCI Renewables, and constructed by ERG with support from TCI. The wind farm was accredited to receive 0.9 ROCs per MWh from August last year, and was fully commissioned in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...