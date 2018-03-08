Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting where the following was adopted:



The audited annual report for 2017 and distribution of profit



• Ørsted's audited annual report for 2017 was approved. • Payment of dividend of DKK 9 per share was approved.



Discharge, election and remuneration



• The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability by the annual general meeting. • The annual general meeting re-elected Thomas Thune Andersen as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lene Skole as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Lynda Armstrong, Pia Gjellerup, Peter Korsholm and Benny D. Loft as members of the Board of Directors, while Dieter Wemmer and Jørgen Kildahl were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. • PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as company auditors. • The remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2018 was approved.



Other proposals from the Board of Directors were approved



• It was approved to delete the provisions regarding the independent nomination committee with direct shareholder representation set out in the Articles of Association. Instead, the Board of Directors will establish a combined nomination and remuneration committee. • The remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and Executive Board was amended to ensure compliance with the revised recommendations on corporate governance. • It was resolved that, as of the financial year 2018, Ørsted will present its financial statements and interim financial statements in English only.



