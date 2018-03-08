The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved over US$50 million in funding for the development of up to 100 MW of renewable energy projects, primarily solar, in Zambia.The GCF board approved the first funding proposal of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for Zambia's Renewable Energy Financing Framework at its 19th board meeting in South Korea. Overall, it has earmarked $50 million in the form of a loan, and another $2.5 million as a grant. The framework is looking to finance 100 MW of renewable energy projects - the lion's share of which will be solar - under Zambia's Renewable Energy Feed-in-Tariff ...

