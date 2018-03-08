sprite-preloader
WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142  
Aktie:
08.03.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Report

PR Newswire
London, March 8

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

8 March 2018

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund'), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 January 2018. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sharon A Williams
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436


