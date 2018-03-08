Edison Issues Outlook on Pixium Vision (PIX)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Pixium Vision (PARIS: PIX) is developing Prima, a potentially breakthrough wireless sub-retinal implant that generates electrical impulses at the retinal bipolar cell level to restore a form of central visual perception in patients with advanced retinal disease. While competing retinal implants generally target rare conditions involving near-total blindness, Prima seeks to address initially a larger unmet market indication, dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-ARMD). Prima started human feasibility studies in late 2017 and could start EU pivotal trials in H119. Using a risk-adjusted NPV model, we obtain a pipeline rNPV of €77.4m, down from €82.6m previously.

We apply a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach, with a 12.5% cost of capital. Given recent advancements in human trials, we raised our probability of success estimate for Prima to 15%, from 12.5% previously. We have also removed Pixium's earlier generation Iris II product from our valuation, given a recent decision to halt its further development. After pushing our EU launch estimate to H122 (from 2021), raising our European pricing assumptions, adjusting for FX changes and rolling forward our estimates, we now obtain a pipeline rNPV of €77.4m, down from €82.6m previously. After including €1.4m in net cash at YE17, we obtain an equity valuation of €78.8m, or €5.44 per share.

