Mesosphere DC/OS 1.11 Enables Edge Computing, Multi-Cloud Operations and Elastic Scale for Data Services, Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Mesosphere - the creators of DC/OS, the premier platform for building and running data-intensive, containerized applications - announced the availability of Mesosphere DC/OS 1.11. The latest release enables edge and multi-cloud operations with new features to intelligently pool resources, schedule a broad range of workloads, and manage dynamic, distributed infrastructure from a single management interface. Driven by demand from enterprise customers like athenahealth and Royal Caribbean, DC/OS uniquely automates the underlying infrastructure so that teams can deliver high-value services, like personalized experiences, machine learning, and IoT applications, faster and more efficiently.

"Mesosphere DC/OS powers the real-time decision-making engine that allows millions of our mobile users to automatically and seamlessly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi networks for the best possible customer experience," said Thorsten Mueller, SVP Products, Group Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG. "We're thrilled to see Mesosphere continue to make it easy to run containerized applications and open source data tools elastically, across data centers and multiple cloud providers simultaneously."

New features in DC/OS 1.11 include a new unified control plane to enable seamless edge and multi-cloud operations. This consistent management experience, on-premise or at the edge, enables business continuity, disaster recovery, and cloud-bursting capabilities. DC/OS 1.11 greatly simplifies the deployment and management of hybrid and multi-cloud operations: unlike other solutions, DC/OS can span multiple cloud environments so workloads can be deployed to cloud X or cloud Y automatically. Production Kubernetes-as-a-Service on DC/OS is also now generally available with one click, allowing operations teams to deploy, scale and upgrade Kubernetes. The release also adds multi-layer security features to help secure the entire application stack, including data pipelines.

"In a hurry to modernize the stack, enterprise companies sometimes turn, first, to public providers to get as-a-service capabilities that come at a high price, both monetary and technological, since any application developed on these services is tied to proprietary APIs," said Rhett Dillingham, vice president and senior analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. "Not only does DC/OS power those same data services, but the platform also allows the enterprise the freedom to choose any combination of infrastructure - public clouds, private clouds, or datacenter - with truly elastic scale."

"As we've seen from our customer base of Global 1000 companies, the enterprise has a tremendous opportunity in front of them: take control of their data, a business' greatest asset, and turn it into insight and actions that drive profit and growth," said Florian Leibert, CEO and co-founder, Mesosphere. "DC/OS provides the platform to power real-time, data-driven applications, like those for connected cars, personalized experiences, and machine learning, all with the right infrastructure on your terms."

Edge and Multi-Cloud Operations

DC/OS 1.11 provides the ability to pool any combination of cloud, datacenter and edge compute infrastructure into a single logical resource pool and intelligently schedule workloads anywhere from a unified user interface. Operators can focus on the services they need, and not the underlying infrastructure.

New features in DC/OS 1.11 enable the following:

Edge and multi-cloud federation : A single DC/OS interface can be linked to multiple clusters for consistent management. A DC/OS cluster can also stretch beyond local nodes, which means remote offices or edge infrastructures can have minimal footprint.

: A single DC/OS interface can be linked to multiple clusters for consistent management. A DC/OS cluster can also stretch beyond local nodes, which means remote offices or edge infrastructures can have minimal footprint. Business continuity and disaster recovery : Deliver highly available services using fault domains to enable services that are resistant to outages within racks, availability zones or even cloud regions.

: Deliver highly available services using fault domains to enable services that are resistant to outages within racks, availability zones or even cloud regions. Cloud bursting: Easily add or remove remote capacity to on-premise clusters from regional datacenters or public clouds to accommodate rapid demand spikes and optimize infrastructure utilization.

Kubernetes-as-a-Service

DC/OS makes it effortless to set up and operate a pure, open source, and production-ready Kubernetes cluster on any infrastructure. With a single click, DC/OS automates more than 20 distinct steps and many hours of work required to set up a secure and highly-available Kubernetes cluster. The same is true for scaling up, scaling down, and upgrading without any service disruption. DC/OS 1.11 is certified with the latest Kubernetes 1.9 release by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Since DC/OS has a modular architecture, and uses a pure open source Kubernetes implementation, the latest version of Kubernetes will always be quickly available on DC/OS.

Enhanced Security

Data-rich applications have many components, and securing all of them can be hard. Containerized microservices are dynamically scheduled, discovered, load-balanced, killed and restarted by design, compounding security challenges even more.

DC/OS 1.11 adds new layers of security for data services, which simplifies regulatory compliance. First, sensitive information in transit is now encrypted. Second, DC/OS provides data services integration with common authentication, authorization, and access control mechanisms such as Kerberos, LDAP, and Active Directory. Additionally, DC/OS 1.11 improves secrets management, which is used by authorized applications to share sensitive information. Also included is new support for hierarchies and multi-team isolation to make it easier to manage which secrets can be accessed by applications or teams.

